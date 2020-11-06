Counting Absentee Ballots

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

President in pennsylvnby 15-thousand votes.

Thanks for joining us - i'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

Like we said - key states are still counting ballots.

Many of these votes are absentee ballots -- and this evening we are hearing from one local woman who counted absentee ballots in madison county on tuesday.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live at the madison county courthouse after learning how long it takes to process these ballots.

Casey?

Sara feldmeier says the most time-consuming part isn't counting the vote itself--it's opening the envelopes--she says per ballot, there's a large envelope and then a secrecy envelope that must be carefully opened first.

Sara feldmeier/ volunteer "tedius probably.

You're just sitting there, opening envelopes.

We were very glad to get done by that time of night and not have to sit there for several days like some other states."

Absentee ballot counter sara feldmeier says she was expecting to spend a long time opening ballots on tuesday.

Sara feldmeier/ volunteer "we started at 7am and we all left the building by 9:30."

Feldmeier says she could typically open two absentee ballots per minute--but that's just the first step sara feldmeier/ volunteer "and all of the ballots went to the actual circuit clerk employees, they were the ones that ran them through the machines.

She says with about 40 openeners helping out, they processed 40 thousand absentee ballots in about 15 hours.

Sara feldmeier/ volunteer "we just sat there and opened and opened."

Feldmeier says while alabama counted votes more quickly than other states, there's a reason for that.

Sara feldmeier/ volunteer "i think it's just the amount of ballots."

She says she understands that more absentee ballots means more time and effort from volunteers.

Sara feldmeier/ volunteer "just do your best to be patient, because this is how democracy works.

They are supposed to count every ballot."

Feldmeier says she thinks election day ran smoothly here in madison county because the probate judge, frank barger, and other volunteers planned everything out months in advance.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

While ballots in alabama have been counted, they won't be officially