Teenager loses college fund over ‘unhinged’ family conflict: ‘That’s unacceptable’

A Reddit user is withholding their niece’s college fund after she tried to steal their dog.The person went on Reddit’s "Am I the A******" and shared the bizarre incident."I have a college fund set up for my 16-year-old niece, which currently has about $60,000 in it," the user explained.The user’s sister and niece came over to visit one day and found out the poster fed their dog, Jupiter, vegan food "with the full blessing of the veterinarian".Both the sister and niece started to interrogate the user, so they were asked to leave."When I looked out the window, I noticed that they grabbed Jupiter and were about to drive off with him!" the user wrote."I managed to get Jupiter back and they were both screaming at me about how I don’t ‘deserve’ him".After telling them both that they could forget about the college fund, the user's sister threatened to sue.Reddit users thought keeping the college fund was reasonable."Someone tried to steal your pet!

Family or not, that’s unacceptable," someone said