Gulfport Fire Department offers disaster relief
Today, dozens of people lined up at the Gulfport Premium Outlets for disaster relief thanks to the Gulfport Fire Department.
- news 25's sabria reid shows us- how much our local community- is helping residents during - these tough times.- - gulfport resident lena- smith came to gulfport premium- outlets in need of a tarp - for roof protection for herself- and her grandchildren.- the hurricane last week caused- plenty of damage to her - property.
- "me and my grandbabies got into the bathroom and that wind tore- up- everything, it tore the fence - up, it tore some of the roof, i- had garbage cans all in the - backyard this was kinda a littl- devistating."
Gulfport fire chief michael - beyrstedt tells news 25, the- tarps were in high demand.- michael beyerstedt, gulfport- fire chief: "we've had several days of tarp handouts here in - the community and so we didn't- know- what the damand was gonna be.
W- got several thousdand additonal- - - - tarp from fema and we were- hoping that might last two days- but it's not even gonna make it- through today so, as soon as al- the tarps are gone that will be- - - - the end of our relief supply- drive here today."
Sabria reid, news 25: - "the residents of gulfport are truely greatful and thankful- from the help of their- local fire department passing - out free tarps, masks and hand- - - - sanitizer after hurricane zeta- and in the middle of a global - pandemic."
For lena smith she is grateful- for the help she received today- lena smith, gulfport resident:- " thank god we all survived and i just thank god for all the- help and all the tarp - that they have given everybody- not just me.
This is really - awesome.
It's a good- - - -