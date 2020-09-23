Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Limestone County sheriff: Teenager now charged as adult in murders of 5 family members

Limestone County sheriff: Teenager now charged as adult in murders of 5 family members

Today- the teen on your screen- is being held in the limestone county jail charged as an adult.

15-year-old mason sisk is facing four capital murder charges.

Authorities said sisk admitted to limestone county sheriff's office investigators shortly after the murders that he killed his 5 family members in their home on ridge road in elkmont back in september 2019.

The sheriff's office said then - the gun he used was illegally in the home.

The victims in the case are his dad and stepmom john and mary sisk.

As well as his threee siblings, 6-year-old kane, five-year-old rorrie and six-month-old colson.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live this afternoon with a breakdown of why the teen is now being charged as an adult.

Dan, najahe- during the past year court proceedings related to mason sisk have been sealed because he was charged as a juvenile.

Now, the limestone county district attorney told us after a court hearing late last month, a judge decided to move his case to adult court.

Because sisk was under the age of 16 when the murders happened- he had to initially be charged as a juvenile.

During the past year, the state worked to transfer his case to adult court.

The sheriff's office tells me sisk is charged with 3 counts of capital murder of a child under the age of 14 for his 3 siblings death.

He's also charged with a 4th count of capital murder for killing more than 2 people.

Sisk was in court in limestone county just days after the murders back in 20-19.

We knew then he was being held in a juvenile facility in tuscumbia.

Fast foward to last night- and he was booked into the limestone county jail as an adult.

This afternoon- i'm working to learn more about where sisk is being held in the jail- as he is only fifteen.

Reporting live sydney martin waay 31