Limestone County sheriff: Teenager now charged as adult in murders of 5 family members
Today- the teen on your screen- is being held in the limestone county jail charged as an adult.
15-year-old mason sisk is facing four capital murder charges.
Authorities said sisk admitted to limestone county sheriff's office investigators shortly after the murders that he killed his 5 family members in their home on ridge road in elkmont back in september 2019.
The sheriff's office said then - the gun he used was illegally in the home.
The victims in the case are his dad and stepmom john and mary sisk.
As well as his threee siblings, 6-year-old kane, five-year-old rorrie and six-month-old colson.
Dan, najahe- during the past year court proceedings related to mason sisk have been sealed because he was charged as a juvenile.
Now, the limestone county district attorney told us after a court hearing late last month, a judge decided to move his case to adult court.
Because sisk was under the age of 16 when the murders happened- he had to initially be charged as a juvenile.
During the past year, the state worked to transfer his case to adult court.
The sheriff's office tells me sisk is charged with 3 counts of capital murder of a child under the age of 14 for his 3 siblings death.
He's also charged with a 4th count of capital murder for killing more than 2 people.
Sisk was in court in limestone county just days after the murders back in 20-19.
We knew then he was being held in a juvenile facility in tuscumbia.
Fast foward to last night- and he was booked into the limestone county jail as an adult.
This afternoon- i'm working to learn more about where sisk is being held in the jail- as he is only fifteen.
