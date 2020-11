Actor Geoffrey Palmer has died aged 93 Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:49s - Published 9 minutes ago Actor Geoffrey Palmer has died aged 93 ‘Butterflies’ star Geoffrey Palmer has died aged 93, as his agent has confirmed he died "peacefully at home" this week. 0

Actor Geoffrey Palmer has died at the age of 93, according to his agent. Hewas perhaps best known for his roles in programmes such as As Time Goes By,The Fall And Rise Of Reginald Perrin and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 7 hours ago