Meet the artist behind 'If I Back It Up,' one of TikTok's most viral songs Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 8 minutes ago Meet the artist behind 'If I Back It Up,' one of TikTok's most viral songs Even on TikTok, few songs blow up like“Vibe (If I Back It Up).” The track has been used inmore than 1.9 million videos on the app.When a song goes viral like that, it canspiral into something bigger than its creator.That, according to New Jersey-based singerCookiee Kawaii, is exactly what happened with “Vibe”.“As time went on, I don’t think a lot of peopleknew [it was mine],” Cookiee told In The Know.The singer has been fightingfor credit ever since then.In a clip posted to TikTok, Cookiee explainsthat “For the past eight months now, I’ve beenon Twitter going crazy, fighting for my recognitionand my proper credit for my song”.The artist told In The Know that even thoughshe saw millions of people using her song on TikTok,she struggled to benefit from its success.It’s been an uphill battle, but some ofCookiee’s efforts are finally paying off.Her music video for the track, released inAugust, has nearly 2.5 million views. She’s evenworked with rapper Tyga on a remix of the song.Cookiee has also been working onplenty of new music. She told In The Know thatshe’s now putting together a full-length album 0

