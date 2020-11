Biden increases lead in NV and PA Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:03s - Published 13 hours ago Biden increases lead in NV and PA Joe Biden's lead continues to grow as votes are still being counted in multiple states. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Biden Projects Confidence as Lead Increases in Key States Democratic nominee leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania, inching closer to securing 270 votes to win...

VOA News - Published 2 hours ago