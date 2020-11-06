Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Construction begins on new veterans museum in Athens

This afternoon -- construction has started on the new alabama veterans museum and archives in athens.

The new museum will be in the old limestone event center.

That is on pryor street right across from the museum's current location.

The alabama veterans museum is the number one tourist attraction in limestone county.

The new location will have a library and a space for the museum's monthly coffee calls along with all the current artifacts.

"what a great event to start our renovation and announce and celebrate the renovation of this wonderful building and thank you to the county for making this building happen.

It is something that is extremely important to us.

Local construction firm, the highland group says construction should be completed in january.