US Records More Than 660,000 New Coronavirus Cases This Week

In the past two days, the US has reported more than 220,000 positive coronavirus tests.

The new cases bring the past week's total to more than 660,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The US reported more than 121,000 new coronavirus infections Thursday.

The staggering number broke the daily case record of over 100,000 cases t set just 24 hours ago.

According to CNN, Wednesday marked the first time the US hit a six-figure number of infections.

As cases soar, the number of hospitalized Americans is surging, with more than 53,000 patients across the US.