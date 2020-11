Lynx Strolls Down Street

Occurred on November 3, 2020 / North Pole, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "I live in North Pole, Alaska, and I was driving home from work on Election Day and the lynx was sitting in the middle of the road on my street.

I think it was looking for a fox in the trees (when it stops to sit and look into the woods) we don’t really see lynxes come into neighborhoods very often."