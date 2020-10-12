ATM loot case: '2 interstate criminals arrested', says Bhubaneswar DCP

'Adopt-an-animal' program gains momentum at Nandankanan Zoo



The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar has revived its 'Adopt-an-animal' program after COVID shutdown. Adoption scheme is now back online. "I live in Hyderabad and have attachment towards animal. From childhood I used to feed animals. During lockdown I got to know they have revived the 'Adopt-an-animal' scheme and now it is available online also. Adoption is available from 500 rupees. I adopted Himalayan black bear, which was in my range," said Swapnajit Patnaik who visited the park. "People have adopted 170 -175 animals in last 6 to 7 months. With this we have earned almost 23 lakh rupees. The adoption scheme is available online also. 60% adoption have reported from our state, Odisha only, 12 other state including Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra coming forward to adopt animals, we getting good response. Our purpose behind the scheme is to spread message of conservation, not just earn money," said Shashi Paul, Director of Nandankanan Biological Park. Zoo had started the scheme in 2018 but due to a few issues it failed to gain momentum. However, it has garnered good response after COVID shutdown.

