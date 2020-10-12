ATM loot case: '2 interstate criminals arrested', says Bhubaneswar DCP

Speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar, Dr Umashankar Dash spoke about ATM loot case in the city.
DCP said, "Two interstate criminals who were involved in an ATM loot case in the city have been arrested by Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Police." "They used to operate from Bengaluru and targeted various ATMs across the country," he added.
All 'Aahar Centres' in Odisha's Bhubaneswar became operational from November 02. Centres run by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) serve food at nominal cost of Rs 5. Speaking to ANI, BMC Deputy Commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo said, "There are 12 'Aahar Centres' under BMC of which only five were operating and all of them are functional now."
The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar has revived its 'Adopt-an-animal' program after COVID shutdown. Adoption scheme is now back online. "I live in Hyderabad and have attachment towards animal. From childhood I used to feed animals. During lockdown I got to know they have revived the 'Adopt-an-animal' scheme and now it is available online also. Adoption is available from 500 rupees. I adopted Himalayan black bear, which was in my range," said Swapnajit Patnaik who visited the park. "People have adopted 170 -175 animals in last 6 to 7 months. With this we have earned almost 23 lakh rupees. The adoption scheme is available online also. 60% adoption have reported from our state, Odisha only, 12 other state including Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra coming forward to adopt animals, we getting good response. Our purpose behind the scheme is to spread message of conservation, not just earn money," said Shashi Paul, Director of Nandankanan Biological Park. Zoo had started the scheme in 2018 but due to a few issues it failed to gain momentum. However, it has garnered good response after COVID shutdown.
Bhubaneswar Police sealed a bar for violating COVID-19 norms on October 19. "Last night we got information something happening in the bar, they violated COVID-19 guidelines. We sealed the bar and further investigation is underway," said Umashankar Dash, DCP, Bhubaneswar. Further investigation is underway in the matter.
Andhra Pradesh Police busted an IPL betting racket in Krishna and arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL 2020. Police also recovered 17 mobile phones, Rs 6.45 lakhs cash and a TV among other things.
The power of social media is evident yet again. This time Twitterati got together to help a 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru. After a tweet highlighting his condition and seeking help for Revanna Siddappa went viral and even caught the attention of actor Randeep Hooda, people from all walks of life came together to help him. Changemakers of Kanakapura Road - a federation of NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations provided him a table, a chair, a canopy and more plants to sell. This comes weeks after an old couple running a roadside eatery in Delhi got help from people after their video seeking help went viral on social media. Watch the full video for all the details.
A wanted ATM thief injured during an encounter by Delhi Police Special Cell on October 22. "One person injured during an encounter by Special Cell near Anand Vihar last night. He is a wanted criminal in several ATM robbery cases. One motorcycle and a pistol seized," informed Delhi Police Special Cell.
Indian Navy's missile Corvette INS Prabal fired an anti-ship missile during a practice drill. The missile was launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea. It hit the target with deadly accuracy at maximum range, sinking the target ship. Earlier, On October 22, INS Kavaratti was commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief General MM Naravane at Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard. The anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette has up to 90% indigenous content. It has been designed by Navy’s in-house organisation, the Directorate of Naval Design. It has state-of-the-art weapons and good endurance for long-range deployments. It also has sensor that can detect and take action against hostile submarines.
INS Kavaratti was commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief General MM Naravane at Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard on October 22. It is the last of four indigenously-built ASW under ‘Project 28’ or Kamorta-class corvettes of the Navy. The anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette has up to 90% indigenous content. It has been designed by Navy’s in-house organisation, the Directorate of Naval Design. It has state-of-the-art weapons and good endurance for long-range deployments. It also has sensor that can detect and take action against hostile submarines. INS Kavaratti has completed sea-trials of all its systems fitted onboard. Watch the full video for more.
