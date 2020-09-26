Wife arrested in connection to husbands murder

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 8 minutes ago

Police said she was arrested in the death of her husband.

The killing happened at an apartment complex on grand avenue..

22-year old jessica nichols was arrested..

District attorney mike ramsey says she used a handgun... action news now reporter jafet serrato was on scene today..

## police cars, caution tape and officers at the scene of a suspicious death in oroville - friday morning.

"it's very shocking."

Laura fipps lives in the guardian apartments.

"this is a quiet complex.

We don't have a lot of people coming in and out of here.

This is very unusual."

Officers say it all started with a call about a dispute.

"i'm worried about our community as well as the people who are close to us right here."

Then shortly before 7 in the morning... officers found a body.

Police could not confirm to action news now if they were found inside or outside... but officers did frequently come in and out of this unit.

"hopefully they'll get to the bottom of it."

Jay goodman also lives nearby... "i was at work so to be finding out something like this is not surprising in the town of oroville.

You hear weird things all the time."

(standup: "the location of this suspicious death is not too far from table mountain boulevard here.

A popular interesection here in oroville.

As you can take a look here behind me the department of justice is also here on scene trying to help piece everything together.") "i will certainly be aware of my surroundings as well being more alert to whats going outside."

In oroville jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count