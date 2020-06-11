Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election analysis 11.6.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Election analysis 11.6.20

Election analysis 11.6.20

Monica Harkins talks to two UK professors about the election results and the transfer of power.

House.

As final predictions continue to trickle in for the presidential election....president trump continues to fight results...and possibly fight the transition of power if joe biden wins.

Abc 36's monica harkins talked with two university of kentucky professors about their take on what happens next... ### election day has come and gone...but many americans are still uneasy...and some might be confused about what happens next.

Dr. voss:"a lot of people have learned about the procedures of american elections in the last couple of weeks, than used to know it" even if joe biden gets the 270 projected electoral votes it takes to win...uk political science professor stephen voss reminds people the electoral college makes the final votes on december fourteenth.

"voss:they've pledged to either vote for joe biden or donald trump, but in many states they're not actually required to vote that way when the time comes, if, if, somehow, joe biden fails to get 270 votes, if no one gets a majority, then it is the house of representatives that picks the president."

In many years..voters didn't have to hold their breath...the losing candidate will concede...as uk election law professor josh douglas explains it's a part of history, but not a requirement.

"douglas:i don't think anyone should be surprised that this president is currently refusing to i think it helps people accept the results and move on.

" douglas says president trump and senator mitch mcconnell have toyed with democratic norms...especially douglas says with the supreme court nomination.

"douglas: if you ask the children on a playground, you know, whether whether it's fair to change the rules just because someone has more power they would tell you "no," and i think that's, i think we all know that that's exactly what they've done.

Now, you know, you might say, if you support that, then you support the ultimate result.

But we should be about fairness and equality in our democracy."

And still americans wait and watch... in lexington, monica harkins abc 36 news.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprising

US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprising ANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Moldova: Concern Over Cyber Security As Election Looms – Analysis

Moldova: Concern Over Cyber Security As Election Looms – Analysis The lack of a legislative framework and political will leaves Moldova vulnerable to cyber attacks,...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


What’s at stake for Israel in US presidential election - analysis

The US-Israel relationship is one of Israel’s greatest assets, and a stronger US means a stronger...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •InvezzEurasia Review



Related videos from verified sources

Election Latest: Pat Kessler’s Analysis [Video]

Election Latest: Pat Kessler’s Analysis

Pat Kessler breaks down the latest news from swing states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia (1:47) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Nov. 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:47Published
PKG: Election Analysis Trump not conceding [Video]

PKG: Election Analysis Trump not conceding

PKG: Election Analysis Trump not conceding

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Election Analysis: Trump's Shrinking Options [Video]

Election Analysis: Trump's Shrinking Options

The president has a few new wins and losses in his column resulting from legal challenges by his campaign team. Allen Martin spoke with election law expert Bertrall Ross about the president's path..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:37Published