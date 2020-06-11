Election analysis 11.6.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Monica Harkins talks to two UK professors about the election results and the transfer of power.

As final predictions continue to trickle in for the presidential election....president trump continues to fight results...and possibly fight the transition of power if joe biden wins.

Abc 36's monica harkins talked with two university of kentucky professors about their take on what happens next... ### election day has come and gone...but many americans are still uneasy...and some might be confused about what happens next.

Dr. voss:"a lot of people have learned about the procedures of american elections in the last couple of weeks, than used to know it" even if joe biden gets the 270 projected electoral votes it takes to win...uk political science professor stephen voss reminds people the electoral college makes the final votes on december fourteenth.

"voss:they've pledged to either vote for joe biden or donald trump, but in many states they're not actually required to vote that way when the time comes, if, if, somehow, joe biden fails to get 270 votes, if no one gets a majority, then it is the house of representatives that picks the president."

In many years..voters didn't have to hold their breath...the losing candidate will concede...as uk election law professor josh douglas explains it's a part of history, but not a requirement.

"douglas:i don't think anyone should be surprised that this president is currently refusing to i think it helps people accept the results and move on.

" douglas says president trump and senator mitch mcconnell have toyed with democratic norms...especially douglas says with the supreme court nomination.

"douglas: if you ask the children on a playground, you know, whether whether it's fair to change the rules just because someone has more power they would tell you "no," and i think that's, i think we all know that that's exactly what they've done.

Now, you know, you might say, if you support that, then you support the ultimate result.

But we should be about fairness and equality in our democracy."

And still americans wait and watch... in lexington, monica harkins abc 36 news.