Latest Nevada election results on local races | 4 p.m. Nov. 6

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY ARE WAITING TO KNOW....WHO WILL REPRESENT THEM.....IN CONGRESS.LET'S GO OVER NEW NUMBERS...WE JUST GOT IN FROM THESTATE...THE RACE TO REPRESENT.....NEVADA'S -3-RD DISTRICT.....IS STILL....INCREDIBLY CLOSE.DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT.....SUSIE LEE HAS A SMALL LEAD....ON REPUBLICAN... DAN RODIMER.YOU'LL REMEMBER..THERE WERE A LOT OF NEGATIVEADS.....FROM BOTH CANDIDATES...IN THIS RACE.AND....THIS AFTERNOON..THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CALLED THERACE FOR DISTRICT 4...DECLARING.....DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT....STEVEN HORSFORD...THE WINNER.HE WAS UP AGAINST.....REPUBLICAN JIM MARCHANT.AFTER HE WAS PROJECTED TO BETHE WINNER ...CONGRESSMAN HORSFORD RELEASED ASTATEMENT.IT READS IN PART..."I HAVE SEEN THE RESILIENCY OFNEVADA'S 4TH DISTRICT.THIS RESILIENCY IS WHY IREAFFIRM MY COMMITMENT TO BOTHTHE PEOPLE WHO SUPPORTED ME ANDTHOSE WHO DIDN'T.I PROMISE TO REPRESENT ALL OFTHE RESIDENTS OF NEVADA'S 4TH,DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS, ANDEVERYONE IN BETWEEN."STATE OFFICIALS IN GEORGIASAY..THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE I