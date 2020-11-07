Global  
 

Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000..

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Wisconsin Reports 36.5% COVID-19 Positivity Rate [Video]

Wisconsin Reports 36.5% COVID-19 Positivity Rate

The state reported 5,142 new cases and 52 new deaths on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Massachusetts Reports 2,841 New COVID Cases, 27 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 2,841 New COVID Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

Saturday marks the fifth consecutive day in which there were more than 2,000 newly reported coronavirus cases in the state. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston