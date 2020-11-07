Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000..
Wisconsin Reports 36.5% COVID-19 Positivity RateThe state reported 5,142 new cases and 52 new deaths on Saturday.
Massachusetts Reports 2,841 New COVID Cases, 27 Additional DeathsSaturday marks the fifth consecutive day in which there were more than 2,000 newly reported coronavirus cases in the state. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the latest.