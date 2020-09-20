How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

Global  
 

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results.

Gavino Garay reports.

Democrats' hopes of regaining control of the Senate were severely diminished on Election Day -- but the fate of the Upper Chamber of Congress still hangs in the balance, and it could all come down to Georgia.

Rev.

Raphael Warnock, a Black Democrat, faces an uphill battle in trying to unseat Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff.

Georgia election rules require a runoff in races where either candidate fails to secure more than 50% of the vote, which also appeared to send another race, a closer two-candidate contest between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, to a runoff the same day.

Stumping in Atlanta on Friday, Ossoff told supporters he felt he was on the path to victory.

JON OSSOFF: "Retirement is coming to Senator David Perdue." As of Friday, Republicans and Democrats each have 48 seats in the 100 member chamber.

With 97% of total ballots reporting Friday, Warnock, a deep-voiced Baptist preacher, had secured 32.9% of the vote, and his incumbent Republican challenger Loeffler had 26%.

The rest of the results are split between other Republicans and Democrats in the state's special election.

The Jan.

5 contests will likely attract a great amount of money and media interest as it has the potential of helping determine which party takes control of the U.S. Senate next year.

Republicans are currently leading in the two other senate races in North Carolina and Alaska.

Warnock faces several hurdles, including his opponent's deep pockets and the fact that Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator since Max Cleland in 1996.

This comes amid an equally nail-biting race for who will win the electoral votes in Georgia in the presidential race, with Trump and Biden in a dead heat that will likely lead to a recount there.




