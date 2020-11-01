Bihar Assembly elections: Preparations underway at polling booths for final phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls. He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision." The first two phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded in the state. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar. "We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.
Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark about the present assembly polls being his last election and said that CM Kumar should retire from Bihar politics and join Centre's politics. "This is just an emotional blackmail. Why does such a coward, weak and helpless person want to become CM again? He should retire from Bihar politics and should join Centre's politics. BJP has scripted this all," said Yadav.
In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27. Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case. Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav." Dhumka treasury case involves fraud of more than Rs 33 crore when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes. Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths. LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna. Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere. Watch the full video for more.
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
