Bihar Assembly elections: Preparations underway at polling booths for final phase

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Preparations for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths.

The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 07.

Polling officers were seen making final preparations at several booths.

Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise.

The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on November 10.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes.

In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future." "Nitish Ji (CM Nitish Kumar) is tired and he is unable to handle the state," he added.


PM Modi saved country by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19: JP Nadda [Video]

PM Modi saved country by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19: JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls. He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision." The first two phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded in the state. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
‘This is my last election’: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at poll rally in Bihar [Video]

‘This is my last election’: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at poll rally in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published

He realized the ground reality and announced retirement: Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark [Video]

He realized the ground reality and announced retirement: Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar. "We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

'BJP scripted this all,' says Pappu Yadav after Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark [Video]

'BJP scripted this all,' says Pappu Yadav after Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark about the present assembly polls being his last election and said that CM Kumar should retire from Bihar politics and join Centre's politics. "This is just an emotional blackmail. Why does such a coward, weak and helpless person want to become CM again? He should retire from Bihar politics and should join Centre's politics. BJP has scripted this all," said Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav [Video]

Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27. Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case. Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav." Dhumka treasury case involves fraud of more than Rs 33 crore when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning [Video]

Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes. Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths. LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna. Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published
Bihar Assembly elections: MoS Nityanand Rai, BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: MoS Nityanand Rai, BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes

MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

 Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last..
IndiaTimes
Tired, retired JDU-BJP leadership has accepted retirement: Randeep Surjewala [Video]

Tired, retired JDU-BJP leadership has accepted retirement: Randeep Surjewala

All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

