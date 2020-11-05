Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their acceptance and non-concession speeches in this preview of Sunday’s season finale.

Featuring Cartoons Don Jr., Eric, Melania, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Mike and Karen Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Jill and Hunter Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Chris Wallace, Brett Kavanaugh and the rest of SCOTUS.

