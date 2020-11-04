Douglas County residents react to election

Global  
 

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
In douglas county... people are also on their toes as they wait for election results.

But, kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why some people hope the end results bring more people together -- whether they voted red or blue.

Like many people, stephanie laflur tells me she been feeling election anxiety all week.

She says she hoping for a biden win---and an end to all the hate.

:?that got me very alarmed in the division between red and blue?

In douglas county, president donald trump beat joe biden by 67 percent of the votes.

Many of the president supporters tell me they didn expect the race to be this close.

With his win in 2016, they thought this election would be a landside.

00:27 mike mcneil, roseburg resident:?i really upset with the people who didn vote.

This is what happens when they do that?

Others tell me theye frustrated mail-in voting is causing the delay.

They say this election reflects why states should reconsider their mail in voting laws oregon.

00:44 david jaques, business owner:?there have been a lot of opportunity for mischief, outright fraud, and sometimes error?

00:50 evita: even though douglas county went red this election, laflur says theye hopeful people will put their differences aside and stand together when the election ends?

00:59 stephanie lafleur, business owner: wee made it ok to bastardize and criticize our opponent.

Instead of looking at this as my partner in this effort?

Until a winner is called, she says she trusting the system.

She trying to show people kindnesso matter what their political beliefs are.?for my democratic neighbors, reach across the aisle.

Start working with the other, remove the wall of the other.

For my republican neighbors, remove the wall, work with others?

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9




