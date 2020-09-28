LENNOX THE UNTOLD STORY Documentary movie

LENNOX THE UNTOLD STORY Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: LENNOX: THE UNTOLD STORY is the official Lennox Lewis documentary chronicling an incredible life and sporting career.

The film gives unprecedented insight into Lewis’ journey from a troubled youth in West Ham, to uprooting to Canada and discovering a natural ability in the boxing ring before going on to fulfil his destiny by reaching the top of heavyweight boxing.

Narrated by Lewis’ friend, and legendary hip-hop artist and producer, Dr. Dre, the film features unseen archive footage and interviews with Lewis, his family, closest friends, colleagues and boxing adversaries including Mike Tyson, Kellie Maloney, Emanuel Steward, Jim Lampley, Evander Holyfield and George Foreman.