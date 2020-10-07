Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played down the significance of theirleague position after they moved top of the Premier League for the first timein their history following a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Che Adams gaveSouthampton an early lead and Stuart Armstrong wrapped up all three points inthe 82nd minute to put Hasenhuttl’s men top of the table ahead of thisweekend’s fixtures.


