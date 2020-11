Chick Fight Movie (2020)

Chick Fight film - trailer - Plot synopsis: When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.

Cast: Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne, Alec Baldwin, Dulcé Sloan, Kevin Connolly, Fortune Feimster, Kevin Nash Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, November 13th