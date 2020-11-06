Video Credit: KEZI - Published 19 seconds ago

Some are just ready for this all to be over.

Others said they have gained some confidence for their candidate of choice.

Many said they are feeling anxious.

Community on pins and needles as votes continue to be counted

20-thousand votes.

On a more local level, community members are voicing their thoughts tonight on this election process.

Without a doubt, what began as election nightnd is now an election week, has everyone on pins and needles.

I spoke to some first time voters today who shared how surprised they are that we don know the final decision yet.

Others today told me theye still feeling confident and hopeful about who will be winning this election.

As results are still coming in, i also reached out to leaders in our area to find out how theye holding up.

Eric richardson is the executive director for the eugene-springfield branch of the naacp.

He shared what the priority should be right now.

How are we going to unify our nation with the message of cohesion.it's of note that a lot of people are voting this time based on principle, not party.i think as we go forward, we have to re double our efforts out efforts about principle, character and leadership."

Joe biden won 60 percent of the votes out of those here in lane county.

Claiming 57 percent of votes across oregon.

Richardson says we all need to*believe in the process and let the votes be counted.

Again, votes are still be counted in multiple states, but we do have some information on what going on behind the scenes in counties across oregon.

