City leaders monitoring protests over election results

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:02s - Published
City leaders are monitoring protests over election results, discussing how to respond.o


US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges voter fraud; Joe Biden says he's confident of win

As the US moves closer to determining a winner in the presidential race, President Donald Trump has...
Mid-Day - Published

Tanzania opposition leader arrested over election protest

Tanzania opposition leader arrested over election protest Police in Tanzania have arrested the chairman of the main opposition party in the wake of a disputed...
WorldNews - Published

'Definitely concerned': Border city mayors wary of civil unrest in the U.S. post-election

Municipal leaders along the Canada-U.S. border say they are anxiously awaiting the results of the...
CTV News - Published


NYPD Arrest At Least 30 People [Video]

NYPD Arrest At Least 30 People

At least 30 people were arrested in lower Manhattan during protests as states are still tallying election results. Some protesters had set fires and clashed with police, Business Insider reported...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
NYC Businesses Still Concerned About Possible Unrest Over Election Results [Video]

NYC Businesses Still Concerned About Possible Unrest Over Election Results

In the aftermath of Election Night, it's remained peaceful so far on New York City streets, but many businesses are still concerned as the vote count continues; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published
US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:57Published