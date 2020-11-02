City leaders monitoring protests over election results
City leaders are monitoring protests over election results, discussing how to respond.o
NYPD Arrest At Least 30 PeopleAt least 30 people were arrested in lower Manhattan during protests as states are still tallying election results. Some protesters had set fires and clashed with police, Business Insider reported...
NYC Businesses Still Concerned About Possible Unrest Over Election ResultsIn the aftermath of Election Night, it's remained peaceful so far on New York City streets, but many businesses are still concerned as the vote count continues; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia NewsBiden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres..