Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child kicks off

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Dear Santa Movie [Video]

Dear Santa Movie

Dear Santa Movie - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - Plot synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old 'Operation Santa' Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published
Dear Santa Documentary Movie [Video]

Dear Santa Documentary Movie

Dear Santa Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:14Published
Operation Christmas Child [Video]

Operation Christmas Child

The Samaritan's Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished