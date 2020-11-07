How to disrupt philanthropy in response to crisis | Darren Walker

If we want to build back better after the pandemic, we must reconsider philanthropy and create a new kind of capitalism that's rooted in generosity and accountability, says Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.

In this vital conversation, Walker calls for citizens and corporations to question the inequality that makes their wealth possible, to think about their own complicity in creating economic injustice and to celebrate the critical role art plays in creating a culture that uplifts everyone.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson, was recorded July 1, 2020.)