Bihar Assembly elections: Voting for phase 3 begins

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
The voting for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began on November 07 at 7 am.

Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise.

Voters were seen following COVID-19 protocol at polling booth.

The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on November 10.


