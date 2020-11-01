Bihar Assembly elections: Voting for phase 3 begins

The voting for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began on November 07 at 7 am.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Bihar Legislative Assembly Lower house of the bicameral legislature of the Indian state of Bihar Evm



Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970 If objects going towards Mars, Moon can be controlled, why can't EVMs be hacked? asks Udit Raj With the NDA leading in Bihar Assembly elections trends, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that EVMs can be hacked.

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago Will 'silent voters' swing odds in favour and help Nitish to retain his throne? Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is banking on the silent voters who can swing the odds in his favour in the Bihar Assembly election results 2020.

DNA 4 hours ago Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes



Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28 Published on January 1, 1970