Collier county DOH closing COVID-19 testing site due to storm Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Collier county DOH closing COVID-19 testing site due to storm Eta's current path means that you won't be able to get covid-19 testing done at a few Collier county locations, at least for the next few days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like