Bihar Assembly elections: Voting for phase 3 begins

Preparations for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths. The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 07. Polling officers were seen making final preparations at several booths. Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise. The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on November 10. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future." "Nitish Ji (CM Nitish Kumar) is tired and he is unable to handle the state," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls. He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision." The first two phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded in the state. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora attended the inauguration ceremony of International Virtual Election Visitors Programme on November 05. During his address, Sunil Arora said that elections in..
The Election Commission informed that 53.51% voting was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections on November 03. Election Commission official said, "The polling percentage is..