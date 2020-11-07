Political Science Professor Dr. Gabriela Vitela to discuss the current standings in the 2020 electio

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 minutes ago

Political Science Professor Dr. Gabriela Vitela to discuss the current standings in the 2020 election.

Joining us now live is dr. gabriela vitela, a political science professor at ul-lafayette.thanks for joining us dr. vitela.1.

Joe biden is hanging onto and in most cases growing his lead in four of the five battleground states that remain un-called.

Where does president trump have the best chance of overtaking the former vice president?2.

Many on the left anticipated a blue wave on november fourth, but it did't materialize and in fact republicans made gains in the house.

What do you think is behind that?3.

We know that recounts are likely in at least wisconsin and georgia.

What kind of results should we typically expect from recounts?

4.

Is there a lesson