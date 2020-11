Election 2020 Update: Former Vice President Joe Biden Inches Closer To Winning Presidency



It's been three days since Election Day and there's still no declared winner, but Joe Biden is getting closer and closer; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:54 Published 11 minutes ago

President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix



President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix over handling of the election. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:05 Published 1 hour ago