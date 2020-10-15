'Have come here to take Bihar to new heights': Plurals' Pushpam Priya

On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the BJP-JD(U) being on the backfoot. However, given that exit polls often go wrong, all eyes are on the final results to be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
On the last phase of polling, an RJD supporter was shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar's Purnea. The incident took place near a polling booth. According to victim's family members, some persons stabbed Beni Singh with knives, chased him and then shot him dead. Police have registered a case and investigating the matter as victim's family members are taking names of some people.
Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%. Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male and female voting percentage in the last two phases. He said, "The male voting percentage in first phase of Bihar elections was 56.83% and female voting per cent was 54.41. While male percentage in second phase was 52.92% and female percentage was 58.80%. The voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura. She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat. State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur. Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.
While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief..
