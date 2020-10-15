Global  
 

'Have come here to take Bihar to new heights': Plurals' Pushpam Priya

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, President of the Plurals Party cast her vote in the final phase of Bihar Assembly elections."I have come here to take Bihar to new heights.

The situation right now is really bad.

We are getting support from public and will win in these elections.

Our target is to achieve more and more seats," said Pushpam Priya.


