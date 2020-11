Aliquippa beats Belle Vernon in WPIAL Class 4A Semifinals Video Credit: WTAE - Duration: 01:05s - Published 2 weeks ago Aliquippa beats Belle Vernon in WPIAL Class 4A Semifinals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BELLE VERNON GOES INTO THE PITTO FACE ALIQUIPPA IN THIS 4-ASEMIFINAL.AND THERE GOES QUINTON MARTIN.47 YARDS FOR THE LEOPARDSOPENING TOUCHDOWN.FIRST QUARTER, AND THE PUNT TOBELLE VERNON’S DEVIN WHITLOCK.HE’S A BIG PLAY PERFORMER AND HEDOES IT AGAIN ON THE PUNTRETURN.65 YARDS THE LEOPARDS OUT TO A13-0 LEAD.THEN, WATCH THIS PLAY BYWHITLOCK.THE KEEPER AND HE GOES UP THEMIDDLE AND THE JUNIOR LOOKS TOHAVE CLEAR SAILING TO THE ENDZONE.HE PUTS ONE MORE MOVE TOCOMPLETE THE 78-YARD SCORINGPLAY.BELLE VERNON JUMPED TO A 19-7LEAD.BUT ALIQUIPPA WOULD OUTSCOREBELLE VERNON 26-6 FROM THERE.VAUGHN MORRIS, DOWNFIELD ANDHITS TY CROCKER, TO SET UP ASCOR33-25 ALIQUIPPA.THIER 13TH STRAIGHT CHAMPIONSHIPAPPEARANCE, THIER FIRST IN CLASS





