Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:14s - Published
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mark Meadows: No White House Strategy Includes a Lockdown

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox Business on Thursday that President Donald Trump...
Newsmax - Published

GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mark Meadows

Republican newcomer Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday night was called the winner of the U.S. House seat...
FOXNews.com - Published

25-Year-Old Republican Madison Cawthorn Keeps Trolling After House Win: ‘Cry More, Lib’

25-Year-Old Republican Madison Cawthorn Keeps Trolling After House Win: ‘Cry More, Lib’ Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old North Carolina Republican and political novice, continued his...
The Wrap - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition [Video]

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition

What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:41Published
How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day [Video]

How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s contrasting ways of receiving election day results reflects how both candidates have approached campaigning in the midst of a pandemic. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden [Video]

The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.' Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published