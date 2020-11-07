HS Football: Central Defeats Memorial

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 hours ago

We begin good evening..

And welcome to the 44 blitz.

It is win or go home time in the state of indiana..

And we begin with the defending state champs of memorial battling central.

Last season was the first time these two met in the post- season..

And if the tigers want to defend their crown..

They will have to hand central their first loss of the season.

Early going... bears on the goal line..

And they give it to tori evans..

The senior gets into the endzone... central strikes first.

Back comes memorial.

Colton pence fakes the hand off ..

And fires to connor agler..

Who gets popped and hangs on... memorial has tied it at 7.

Shortly after..

Bears forced to punt..

Lucas hoffman comes flying in for the block.

Tigers take over though they come away with no points.

A few possessions later..

Central gets defensive..

A mishandled ball by the tigers is pounced on by josh boberg..

As john rawlings says the worst thing about turnovers is when the other team turns them into points... steven pritchett's kick is right on the money..

That gives central a 10-7 lead heading into the locker room.

After the break..

Memorial comes right back... pence feeling the heat... firing one up off his back foot to josh russell..

Tigers marching down the field..

And they let russell finish off the drive..

The junior goes in for the touchdown..

Back and forth we go.

Central looks to respond..

Blake herdes goes in on the keeper..

This one goes down to the wire with central staying unbeaten winning 30-21.

The bears will take on mooresville