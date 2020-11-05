Election officials count thousands outstanding ballots in Laurens County

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 day ago

Friday, there were over 8,000 outstanding ballots in Georgia, with over 1,700 of those coming from Laurens County.

41nbc's peyton lewis, visited the board of registrars office today to learn more.

"the focus for our office and for the county election officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately."

According to the georgia secretary of state's office, laurens county had nearly 18-hundred outstanding ballots friday morning.

Gabriel sterling, the voting system implementation manager for georgia, says laurens county did experience a few issues with their ballot counting process.

"laurens county the 1769 votes we had yesterday.

We're basing those on the absentee ballot differences and when they looked and did their reconciliation process on it, they discovered that they had accidentally uploaded those into their election day totals.

Their totals will not change but the vote types will change when they make that change today."

The board of registrars and the probate court of laurens county, are in charge of counting ballots.

Judge helen harper ordered that no cameras or recording devices of any kind be allowed inside the board of registrars office.

However, people were allowed to go inside and observe the ballots being counted.

State senator blake tillery went to the board of registrars to watch the ballot counting as a part of the voter review panel for the gop.

He wanted to watch the ballots being counted to make sure no other issues occured.

"i hopped in my car after doing a little bit of work this morning to come down here and make sure that our democracy works and that all votes are counted."

Inside where votes were being processed, four workers were scanning hundreds of ballots on one machine.

Probate judge elect, genola jackson, was there helping to process ballots and assures there were never any ballots missing, and they are working hard to make sure every vote is counted.

In dublin, peyton lewis, 41nbc news.

