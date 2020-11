Sebastian River picks up playoff win

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 minutes ago

Sebastian River picks up the postseason victory in a defensive battle with Okeechobee.

UNDERSTATEMENT.

THROUGH IT ALLTHOUGH, FOOTBALL PLAYERSACROSS THE STATE STILL HAVETHE SAME GOAL.

THAT GOAL, WINA STATE TITLE.

TONIGHT, TEAMSIN OUR AREA STARTING THEIRPATH TO STATE TITLES WITH THEPOSTSEASON KICKING OFF.JUST 2 SEASONS AGO, OKEECHOBEEWAS FINISHING UP A WINLESSSEASON.

TONIGHT, THEY TRAVELTO SEBASTIAN RIVER FOR APLAYOFF GAME.

POINTS NOT EASYTO COME BY TONIGHT.

WE STARTOFF, SCORELESS IN THE 2NDQUARTER.

EMANUEL MCKENZIE OFSEBASTIAN RIVER MAKING GUYSMISS BUT HE FORGETS TO HOLD TOTHE BALL.

WILLIAMS RIVERO OFOKEECHOBEE RECOVERS.

GAMESTAYS SCORELESS GOING TO THEHALF.

3RD QUARTER, STILLSCORELESS.

OKEECHOBEE IN THERED ZONE.

LEE EDOUARD (EDWARD)HAS HIS PASS TIPPED UP IN THEAIR AND IT IS INTERCEPTED BYMICHAEL BURGARELLI(BURGER-REL-EE).

WE GO TO THE4TH STILL LOOKING FOR POINTS.3RD AND GOAL EMMANUEL MCKENZIEGETS THOSE POINTS.

HE PUNCHESIT IN FROM 5 YARDS OUT ANDSEBASTIAN TAKES THE 7-0 LEAD.LESS THAN 5 MINUTES TO GO.OKEECHOBEE TRYING TO TIETHINGS UP.

EDOUARD HAS HISPASS TIPPED AGAIN.

THIS TIMEDEVON WHITE PICKS IT OFF.SEBASTIAN RIVER WINS THIS ONE7-0 FOR THEIR FIRST WIN OF20-20.

THEY WILL HOSTSOUTHEAST OUT OF BRADENTONNEXT