North Andrew tops Panthers in district semifinals Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 days ago North Andrew tops Panthers in district semifinals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In 22 days.. We'll crown the 8-man state champion.. Hard to believe.. But just like 11-man.. It's district semifinal friday night at the 8-man level.. Up to rosendale we go.. #1 north andrew.. #4 pattonsburg in district 3...=== early in the first -- cardinals marching down the field -- carson thomas hands it off to hayden ecker -- he finds a hole and cuts back getting into the endzone for a 12 yard touchdown... 2 point conversion is good -- cardinals up 8-0=== we move to the second quarter now -- score still 8-0 cardinals in scoring territory... ecker gets the handoff again and he flys into the endzone cardinals lead 14-0=== pattonsburg looking to get something going zane reed in shotgun looking deep downfield and he connects with cameron jones down the sideline...=== but north andrew would stop the panthers from scoring and get the ball back... cardinals in panther territory... thomas hands the ball off to -- guess who -- hayden ecker and he gets into the endzone for his third touchdown... 2 point conversion is good cardinals up 22-0=== the panthers battle back.... but the cardinals advance with a 44-34 win..





You Might Like

