North Andrew tops Panthers in district semifinals
In 22 days..
We'll crown the 8-man state champion..
Hard to believe..
But just like 11-man..
It's district semifinal friday night at the 8-man level..
Up to rosendale we go..
#1 north andrew..
#4 pattonsburg in district 3...=== early in the first -- cardinals marching down the field -- carson thomas hands it off to hayden ecker -- he finds a hole and cuts back getting into the endzone for a 12 yard touchdown... 2 point conversion is good -- cardinals up 8-0=== we move to the second quarter now -- score still 8-0 cardinals in scoring territory... ecker gets the handoff again and he flys into the endzone cardinals lead 14-0=== pattonsburg looking to get something going zane reed in shotgun looking deep downfield and he connects with cameron jones down the sideline...=== but north andrew would stop the panthers from scoring and get the ball back... cardinals in panther territory... thomas hands the ball off to -- guess who -- hayden ecker and he gets into the endzone for his third touchdown... 2 point conversion is good cardinals up 22-0=== the panthers battle back.... but the cardinals advance with a 44-34 win..