Playoffs Round 1 Part 2

Welcome back to our waay 31 friday night football show..

We have more teams to get to who are trying their best to see another week of high school football.

It's round one of the playoffs... lets go out to decatur vo: austin in for a tough fight tonight against oak mountain.

Play 1: we pick it up in the third quarter with austin trailing.

A lateral pass to winston lyle and the senior wide receiver.

A little stiff arm here and he is good as gone for a black bears touch down.

20-24.

Play 2: not to be outdone -- eagles' quarterback evan smith calls his own number -- blasts past defenders and charges this one in for an oak mountain touch down.

Eagles go up 31-21.

Play 3: austin trying to respond here after the kick return -- tre shackelford making moves here -- but he's spun down by garrett murphy and the ball comes loose!

Dean null dives on it and recovers the fumble for the eagles!

Oak mountain summits to a big win: 41-28 nick saban's newest addition...gaquincy koolaid mckinstry showing off the script a on his gloves the indians' offense struggled to get on track early...arab with the stop on 4th down pv playing some d too...arab tries the halfback pass, but tradarrius swanson is having none of it pinson valley's michael sharpe jr gets the handoff, makes a couple of guys miss and takes it 27 yards for the touchdown...7-0 indians pinson qb zach pyron formerly with fyffe...rolls out...under pressure, throws it up and koolaid mckinstry hauls it in for a 34 yard td.pinson valley takes it 45-nothing.

The number one and unbeaten thompson warriors were puttin' a whuppin on grissom... k'marion hambright wrestles the running back to the ground for a big loss.

Just nothing doing for grissom all night..

This time it's nate riddle and jax van zandt combining for the sack.

Connor harrell going deep..

And he finds ryan peppins for the touchdown... thompson wins big... 49-7 vo: the east lawrence eagles are looking to capture their first playoff win in school history tonight.

But did they soar or get their wings clipped??

Play 1: a quick handoff here to wildcat rickey garrett and he glides past the eagle defense for a touchdown.

The two point conversion was good and the 'cats are up 8-0 in the first.

Play 2: east lawrence quick to respond.

Junior cayden rivers is going to shake off defenders like a polaroid and bring it in for an eagles touchdown.

Play 3: not to be outdone -- eagles also go for the two points.

Levi barnes fires it off and finds a wide open dawson terry in the endzone.

It's all tied up at 8 -- but saks is going to come away with the win.

Final score 22-15.

Run out first drive for hoover, malik thomas gets it on the swing pass, fumbles into the endzone, luckily for the bucs joseph buffet is johnny on the spot, dives on it for a hoover td later, josh lundy looking deep, underthrown, caleb ransaw comes up with the pick but hoover would return the favor, nicholas sawyer looking to the endzone, jay avery is there to pick it off and give the ball back to the bucs before halftime, lundy swings it out to jabari gaines, into the endzone to put hoover up 14-0 bucs go on to win 49-14 over at wildcat stadium its fort payne hosting the gardendale rockets in the first round of the 6-a playoffs... in the first gardendale with possession -- will crowder hits derek carter jr. who cuts across the field and turns on the jets --flying all the way downfield and no one can catch him and the rockets are on the board first.

After a quick fort payne possession the rockets would have the ball back but not for long as jacobi foster is able to strip rue ross -- with heisman brown there to recover.

Later -- with the wildcats trailing 10 to 3 -- its kaden dubose on the handoff and he's says you think one guy can take me down?

It takes an entire huddle as he keeps pumping before eventually going down.... with possession again crowder decides he can handle this one on his own pushing his way through the defense and forcing his way across the line and increasing the gardendale lead to 14 points.... the rockets would hold on to win 52 to 24 central high school wildcats are hoping for a victory over the haleyville lions.

Lion ball- 15 seconds into the game- qb eli musso hands it off to will bartes then it's handed back off to musso.

He throws it down the field to 81 and the lions get the touchdown.

Kick off return- centrals jaden smith is back deep and gets the ball.

It looks like he might go far but then it's a fumble and haleyville recovers it.

Hayleville handles business final 48-18.

Brilliant valley head toss to max standard out