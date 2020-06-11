Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Knifepoint robbery investigation 11.6.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Knifepoint robbery investigation 11.6.20
Two people allege they were robbed at knifepoint on Winchester Road.

Amber alert.jpg an investigatiion is underway, after a report of a robbery at knife-point, tonight in lexington.

According to police..

Two people say they were walking behind a business off of winchester road... when they were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by four men.who reportedly took their personal property.

Police say both reported victims, were intoxicated.




You Might Like