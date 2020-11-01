The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Finals

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 days ago

So with that... we say good evening... happy november to you all and welcome inside the locker room...that man to my left is petar hood... my name is justin prince... pete thanks for holding down the fort for me last week...but it's good to be back...yeah and you picked a great week to be back j-prince... because from this week forward... football teams all across northeast indiana will be playing for hardware every friday night...and it starts with sectional finals tonight...plenty of great matchups all across the area, too tonight...many of which could've been our game of the week..

But we settled for an s-a-c-n-e-8 showdown at zollner field.... it's 3a number ten concordie hosting seventh ranked norwell with a sectional title on the line... cadets eyeing back-to-back sectional crowns for the first time in school history... norwell looking for their first since 20-14...cadets up 17 at recess... and adding to it in the third... brandon davis looking long for kam johnson... and johnson does the rest... 62 yards later he has reservations for six... concordia up 24...more from kam... right now..

Norwell looking to answer... but eli riley picked off by johnson... adds a 30 yard return to the i- n-t as well....cadets would get nothing on the drive... they're still up 24 after the third...norwell looking for some kind of life in the fourth... third down... xavier sheehan wraps up max ringger for no gain... forces the fourth down...and then... eli riley... stopped short of the line to gain on the fourth down try...cadets just dominant on defense tonight... they pitch the shutout... concordia wins 27-0 to claim their second straight sectional title... congrats to the cadets..they'll be at bishop chatard in regionals..

???in class 2-a... sectional 35 championship... bishop luers beat necc big division champ fairfield last week... tonight trying to give small division champ eastside the same treatment...???knights led by two tuddies at the half... but the blazers battling back early in the third quarter... laban davis on the quarterback keeeper... picks up a first down..

???later in the drive... if it ain't broke, ain't no need to fix it... davis fakes the handoff... gets the edge... and he's got plenty of speed to seal the deal..

Touchdown eastside..

Makes it 28-21 bishop luers..???but on the ensuing drive... the knights have an answer... carson clark to brody glenn... this duo has been dicing defenses up all season long... beautiful pitch and catch there for the first..

???and moments later... like i said earlier..

If it ain't broke... clark to glenn for the score...knights push the lead back to 14..???they go on to win a shootout, 56-49 your final... it's the program's 25th sectional title... knights will take on tipton next week..

Game one of two for our class 1a sectional championships tonight features a tough adams central team playing an equally tough southwood squadwe pick this one up in the third all sqaure at 7, both teams battling for points all night, but ac on the good end of it here.

Ryan black fins nick neunschwander down field, he makes his way into the endzone to put the jets up 14-7.on the very first play of the ensuing drive through, southwood responds.

Elijah sutton, he's able to break some tackles and outrun the jets to bring his team back level.southwood, they would turn it on from here.

Their ground game really got going, pounding the ball downfield and with a few big breaks.

You see one of those here as sutton breaks free and puts his team up for good.

The knights, they are your sectional 44 champions tonight.

Going on to win 28-14.

Hear from coach dave snyder and the touchdown scorer here..

We told them at half time, you know this thing aint over.

It's seven to seven, our heads were hung and stuff.

And we were just relentless inthe second half.

You know we come out time after time and just made stopsthat's just what coach teaches us.

He teaches us never to give up and just never let our guard down and just play 100 percent all of the time our other 1a sectional title tonight down in berne tonight, as the starfires hosting madison-grant argyles tonight.we pick this one up halfway through to one and it's already 20 to 0 starfire's lead and they just go ahead and pile onto that lead here with a james arnold pass to drew stutzman.

South adams goes up 27 to nothing.

The argyles though trying to make something happen.

They pound the ball down the field and end the drive on a red zone touchdown to pull back seven points south adams, they showed why they were the superior team tonight.

Arnold again finds stutzman in the back of the endzone for his 100th career touchdown.

And the starfire's roll tonight and are your sectional 43 champions55 to 7 the final there ???back here in the summit city... a showdown in class 6-a as ninth ranked homestead hosts warsaw... both teams looking to make it back- to-back sectional championships...???tigers get the first possession of the game, and they get that ground game going early... quarterback aaron greene keeps it himself and picks up a big chunk of yardage...???warsaw runs that triple option... tough to defend, and tough to film as well... you never know who's got the ball... this time they hand it off to juan jaramillo... he's in for the score... tigers take a 7-0 lead..???that drive took about eight minutes off the clock..

But it only took the spartans about 15 seconds to strike back... first offensive play of the night for sparty... nate anderson, we'll see you later... evan ormsby to anderson for the 79-yard touchdown... ties the game at seven..???same score, early second quarter... homestead looking for more... ormsby hits gage sparrow on the crossing route... sparrow walks in to the endzone to give the spartans their first lead of the night..???as homestead goes on to win its second consecutive sectional crown, 30-22 your final... spartans will travel to take on #2 westfield next week... to class 5a we go... sectional 11... an all s-a-c showdown between dwenger and north side... saints eyeing their fourth straight sectional title..first drive of the game for the saints... knocking on the door..

Brenden lyte rolling left... throws back across his body... and is picked by arieon mccarter in the endzone... legends take over but not able to do anything with it...doesn't matter... saints give it right back... lytle not on the same page with k-j tippmann on the option... that's a fumble... recovered by brashawn bassett... legends take over again...and this time... they do something with it... duce taylor hooks up with jordan turner on the quick pitch and catch... that's a touchdown... legends up six after the missed extra point...saints would start to wake up from there... end of the first... lytle flushed from the pocket... and he's got some real estate in front of him... the big gain would set up a dwenger field goal... and the north side lead is cut in half..later in the second... legends looking to respond... down on the two... taylor tries the q-b sneak in to the endzone... but the ball gets popped out... gavin groves falls on it... refs rule it a fumble... and this one heads to half a 6-3 ballgame...and it was all saints from there... up ten in the third... lytle escapes pressure again... this time he's got a house call... 33 yards for the touchdown... saints up 17-6... they win their fourth straight sectional with the 20-12 win... final stop of the night comes in class 4a... sectional 19 at leo... the n-e-8 champion lions hosting east noble... leo eyeing their first sectional since 20-11... east noble looking to lock up their second straight...lions won the regular season matchup 24-0... but the knights didn't have rowan zolman...first quarter... big z with the big play along the sideline... that's an i-n-t... and east noble takes over...ensuing drive for the knights... cole schupbach back to pass... finds kainon carico downfield... that's a big gain... sets up a field goal... and it's 3-0 east noble...knights get the ball back in the second quarter... and they get right back to work... carico punches the ball in from a couple yards away... you can make it 10-0 in favor of east noble...and that's alll the breathing room that defense would need... second half... knights swarm on the tackle... ball pops loose... recovered by rowan zolman..

And you can put this one to bed..

East noble wins their second straight sectional title with a ten nothing win... the knights will host marion for the regional championship next week...