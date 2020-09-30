Honor Flight of Southern Indiana delivers 'We Care' packages

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 11 minutes ago

Tonight -- we are nearing the end of a project that has been in the works for months.

Honor flight of southern indiana -- has been putting together and delivering care packages to a thousand tri- state veterans.

A way to say -- thank you after all of their traditional events -- including the two trips to our nation's capitol -- were cancelled this year.

Its this week's hometown hero highlight..

Instead of taking off to dc honor flight of southern indiana volunteers are stopping by for a friendly visitãto veterans homes across the tri- state.?hello, good to see you?

Reminding our american heroes?the korean war was pretty active at that time.

But i lucked out and got sent to germany.

Who often times don realize just what they did when they answered the call.?okay, thank you??its not much but we didn want you to think we had forgotten about you and all your service to our country?

That each and everyone of them matterãdespite our distance this november.?happy veterans day?

And across town army veteran fred austin greets sue bengertãnot just as an honor flight volunteer but an hold friend.?i only got two hands and you didn offer?

Sharing a few jokes and a several memories -- it just something that happens once in a lifetime.

To remember it.

Its no problem to remember it because it was fantastic?

These care packages full of various itmes a good excuse to catch up.

We had to cancel the two flights this year so this has been a great opportunity to reconnect with some of the veterans?

A small gesture with a powerful message ---