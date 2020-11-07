HS Football: Southridge Beats Salem

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 weeks ago

Our final sectional game comes from undefeated southridge.

The raiders hosting a salem squad who has won their last 7 contests.

Early going..

Chase taylor goes over the top to camden gasser..

Just like that its 7-0 raiders.

Meanwhile ... the southridge defense came to play ..

Parker kippenbrock shut downs the lions potent running attack.

Raiders in control midway through the second quarter ... the raiders take to the ground ... gasser takes the reverse ... and it is off to the races... down the sideline..

38 yards into salem territory.

Next taylor calls his own number ... and rambles 13 yards into the lions' red zone.

Once there ... taylor turns things over to matt springer ... who strolls in untouched ... the raiders would roll in the second half to a 35-7 sectional championship victory.

They'll battle lawrenceburg on the road at regionals next