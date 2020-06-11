11-6-20 SPORTS EXPRESS

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 hours ago

Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, November 6, 2020.

All the scores, from all the sports (in action)!

The area's best in field hockey collided to crown a local champion.

Plus... the new york mets sale is offically closed and the new owner is wasting no time on making changes (((2-shot))) hello everyone and welcome to sports express.

With the modified high school fall sports season set to wrap up next week, teams are looking t fnish out the yearstry programs. that's right, we've got lots to get to tonight but first let's start out with a battle of the undefeateds.

The center state conference championship was on the line and so were bragging rights of course.

This evening at accelerate sports complex in whitesboro it was the 9-0-1 clinton warriors taking on the 11-0-1 holland patent golden knights.

Both teams with one tie on the season and that was when they faced each other.

-- less than a minute left in the third quarter, clinton is trailing 2-1.

Golden knights senior anna healey takes a shot but its knoocked away by warriors goalie sydney labayewski.

She put up a great effort tonight, making (10 saves( her teammates showing her some love.

Spencer fourth quarter now, about five minutes left in regulation, holland patent's sophomore madison oliver finds maggie cummings who finds senior hanna corrigan who shoots and and scores!!

That makes it a 3-1 game.

That's corrigan's second goal of the match.

(((score))) the golden knights get some beathing room...and would hold onto it the rest of the way.

Holland patent wins the c-s-c title 3-1.

Congrats to the warriors on such an accomplished season.

Chelsea over at new hartford high school the spartans hosted the rome free academy black knight s.

Second quarter, r-f- a leading 1-0.

New hartford's ella greico passes it off to sophia deluke who takes a shot and the balls goes just wide.

Nice opportunity there.

Spencer seconds before halftime, r-f-a with a chance to extend their lead but new hartford's emilee clarey was like a brick wall in the cage.

She finished with 6 saves.

(((score))) r-f-a's alanna fragapane would score twice in this game and the black knights would go onto win 2-0 and extend their undefeated record to 7-0.

Chelsea boys soccer - on the brand new field at poland high school - the 9-1 tornadoes have not lost since the season opener.

Looking to stay hot against frankfort- schuyler.

--- poland scored four goals in the first - and picked it right back up in the second.

Less than two minutes in - kade ozog in the box to connor broadbent.

Previously the team's keeper - he's playing out this year and not having a problem with the transition.

His second of the night makes it 5-zip tornadoes.

--- spencer four minutes later - another chance for broadbent.

Spins and shoots.

This time brayden matos kicks the leg out to get a piece and then he hangs on for the save.

One of his seven on the night.

--- chelsea just over 27 minutes remaining - knights looking to generate some sort of offense.

Roman harrod breaks through - and tucks it inside the post to put frankfort- schuyler on the board.

--- spencer with just about a minute remaining - maroon knights looking to finish strong.

David schmatt dancing toward the cage.

Boots it - and a diving stop for hunter conklin... (((score))) ...great night on both sides of the ball for the scorching hot tornadoes as poland wins this one 5-1.

Chelsea out in little falls - the mounties hosting central valley academy.

The thunder hopping out to an early lead and building on it.

--- already 3-0 just 13 minutes in - adin day - cuts and unloads...from the top of the box to the back of the net.

That increases the c-v-a lead to four.

--- spencer adin wasn't done though - just over a minute later - he slices through the 'd' and then boots it to the bottom right.

Day finishing with three goals.

--- chelsea within the next minute - c-v-a pressuring yet again.

Gerald wood - around the defender and all alone.

James longwell comes out of the cage to knock it away.

Great play by the mounties keeper.

--- spencer but the thunder kept on coming.

Creedon byard - tucks it inside the far post with the left foot to make it a six goal game.

--- chelsea then more than midway through the half - wood able to get it past longwell this time - he turns and chips it to the back of the net... (((score))) ...c-v-a pulls back over the .500 mark this season as they go on to win 10-2.

But coming up next...a new era has now officially begun in field hockey senior forward is making history and with a big win tonight, has led her team to a 12-0 and 1 record.

(nats( renee morrison (off camera): she's done everything that an athlete could do to be successful at her sport.

Hanna corrigan, holland patent's girls field hockey senior forward is having a season like no other.

For more reasons then one.

Even with the status of the season in the hands of the coronavirus pandemic, she's made history.

On friday, october 30, hanna corrigan scored 6 goals in the golden knights win over new york mills, setting a new school scoring record for most goals in a single game.

Hanna corrigan: just like unbeliveable because i didn't think it could happen.

Like i didn't think i could do that.

Just to know that all my teammates and coaches cheering me on from the sideline and i just knew i had their support.

So it gave me that extra push so i was able to do it.

Renee morrison: she was close at half time and she's like coach can i do it?

Can i do it?

And i'm like absolutely and i didn't say a word to any of her teammates and all of a sudden they were calling corners to set her up so that she could be successful.

Watching her reaction and her team's reaction for her was the best part because it wasn't just about hannah corrigan in that moment it was about holland patent field hockey and being able to come together and accomplish a goal.

Rallying the name, hanna scor-igan corrigan she's taken this season by storm.

Through 11 games she's scored 24goals, s not finished.

While she is aford hockey wasn't her first love... renee morrison: hannah has taken every opportunity she can to evolve as a player.

As a seventh grader she was a little girl in modified and i went and watched the modified team play and what hannah doesn't you know didn't realize at the time is her basketball training prepared her for her field hockey career.

So when i watch her on the field she naturally knew how to do things that most modified players didn't know how to do and i thought that's a girl that i want to continue to play field hockey.

Of course those days she was going to be a basketball player so i like to remind her of that every once in a while.

Whether its the basketball court or the turf, these sports are team games, but for the golden knights team is family.

Hanna corrigan: they're pretty much like my second family i can't imagine my life without them they just provide so much support for me.

They always cheer me on and push me and they want me to be the best player i can be.

Renee morrison: when she says they're a family they are a family they travel together, they vacation together, they are together whenever they can have the opportunity.

So to see four years later the young ladies that they are like it's hard to not give them the opportunity that every other athlete, every other senior had.

But i'm so proud of the accomplishments that they have and i know that they have four years of college hockey that they are going to be able to get even more memories maybe together may be against each other.

But i know that their friendships and their family are going to be lifelong because they've built holland patent field hockey they are a core of what holland patent field hockey is right now.

