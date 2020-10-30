Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Biden: "We're going to win this race"

Democrat Joe Biden reassured his supporters in a speech at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, urging patience and civility despite the 'slow,' 'numbing' wait for election results.


Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

 President Trump's path to 270 continues to narrow as more election results come in. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads the president in both Pennsylvania..
Biden inches towards big win with more gains

 Joe Biden inched towards victory in Pennsylvania in the latest count of votes tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers. (Nov. 6)
 
Biden projects confidence he'll win White House

Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden declares "we're going to win this race" as final votes are counted

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Friday night as the final votes are being counted in key battleground states. Watch his remarks..
US election: Trump emails Americans demand money to defend the election, but half goes to paying off his debt

 Donald Trump is swamping voters with emails and texts with urgent demands and even veiled threats to "step up" with money to fight "Democrats' plan to steal the..
US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ Democrat Joe Biden is on the cusp of winning the US presidency after opening up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground..
How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington

Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue counting

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
Joe Biden: "We believe we're on track to win this election"

 With the election still up for grabs, Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, and said he is confident he will win. Biden urged patience, as vote..
Mask Mandates, Staying Home Cut COVID Cases In Delaware

Statewide stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in Delaware in the spring reduced COVID-19 cases by 82%. It also cut hospitalizations associated with the disease by 88%, says UPI. Deaths also dropped from the virus down to zero, according to new data. The state implemented stay-at-home orders on March 24th. Delaware also required that face coverings be used in public places statewide after April 28th. These actions were followed by reductions in COVID-19 incidence and the spread of the virus.

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

An election season of many 'firsts': Here are newly elected officials making history nationwide

 From the first openly transgender state senator in Delaware, to an all-women of color House delegation in NM, here are historic Election 2020 wins.
 
US Election 2020: We're going to win this race with clear majority, says Joe Biden

Amid the growing suspense over the outcome of the recently-concluded US presidential election,...
Joe Biden declares "we're going to win this race" as final votes are counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Friday night as the final votes are...
Live Updates: 2020 presidential race, Biden vs. Trump

The presidential race is entering the final stretch between President Trump and Democratic...
How might the next president impact COVID-19 response here?

With each passing day, the Tri-State and the country see a record-breaking number of COVID-19. And, with each passing day, we gain clarity on who might win the race for the presidency. So how might..

'We're going to win this race' - Biden

Joe Biden has said he will win the presidential race with a 'clear majority' and over 300 electoral college votes.

Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a message of unity as the votes are still being counted in key battleground states.

