Biden: 'We're going to win this race'

Mask Mandates, Staying Home Cut COVID Cases In Delaware



Statewide stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in Delaware in the spring reduced COVID-19 cases by 82%. It also cut hospitalizations associated with the disease by 88%, says UPI. Deaths also dropped from the virus down to zero, according to new data. The state implemented stay-at-home orders on March 24th. Delaware also required that face coverings be used in public places statewide after April 28th. These actions were followed by reductions in COVID-19 incidence and the spread of the virus.

