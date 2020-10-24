Friday Night Frenzy Show Nov 6

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

Lafayette jeff hasn't won a sectional championship since 2002 ..

The bronchos looked to end that drought this evening ..

Jeff on the road at merrillville ..

Pat shanley's squad facing its first tough test in maybe two or three months tonight..

And his defense had its hands full for four quarters trying to keep this guy in check..

Jojo johnson holds offers from purdue ..

Iowa ..

And michigan state among others..

More from him in a moment..

Jeff striking first in this one..

Brady preston gives it to thomas hogan early in the first quarter and the bronchos are up 7-0..

But it was all merrillville from there..

And i mean it was all merrillville..

Following drive angel nelson fires it out to the flat..

And paris hewlitt does the rest..

We're tied at 7..

And this was just a microcosm of next broncho drive preston has a wide open caleb koeppen..

And the senior drops a touchdown pass..

Merillville capitalizes on that mistake..

Here comes jojo..

Nelson unleashes a beauty of a ball to johnson..

And number 1 can fly..

He's off to the races for a t-d..

Merrillville takes the lead and it never looked back..

Later in the second quarter..

The nelson-johnson combination strikes again at the goal line..

What a pass up to johnson!

Merrillville pummels lafayette jeff 48-14 ..

So for the second straight year ..

The bronchos season comes to an end at the hands of the pirates ..

Meanwhile ..

On the 2- a level ..

Seeger also looking to end a sectional drought ..

The last time the patriots captured the crown ..

2004 ..

That same year ..

The pats ..

Led by brian moore won a state title ..

Here we are 16 years later ..

Herb king and seeger one win away from a regional championship appearance ..

Sports 18's j-d arland joins us now with more ..

Hey andy yeah that's right... the last time seeger even made it to a sectional championship...much less won it... was 14 years ago... herb king's group coming off of a huge win over south vermillion at the start of sectional play... western boone on the other hand..... looking for its fourth straight sectional crown.... no wind, just about 60 degrees....you couldn't ask for a better friday night.... out to west lebanon we go.... check this out.... i was gonna do the same thing but i hadn't stretched yet... don't try that at home kids... khal stephen and the group warming up.... western boone got right down to business... owen snedeker fakes the handoff.... ball pops out... and cannon bruns turns on the jets... how about 54 yards and the score.... not an ideal way to start if you're seeger.... let's check in on the visiting students?

They're having fun.... move to the second, score still 7-0..... more where that came from... elliot young gives it to luke marsh... number 8 is bobbing and weaving... manuvering.... evading... ball's on the 26.... 2 plays later.... young drops back.... lets it fly to casey baird.... reaching.... got it....41-12 the final here..... webo claims its fourth staright sectional title.... the longest sectional victory streak in program history.... although they lost.... you have to give a lot of credit to seeger for an extremely successful season.... the pats finish things up at 8-3 with marquee wins over south vermillion and sheridan..

That's all i've got for tonight i'll send it back to you!

Thank you j-d ..

Some other scores from this evening ..

In the class 4-a sectional 18 finale ..

Logansport tops culver academy 22-14 ..

The berries capture their first sectional title since 2004 ..

Rensselaer central doubled up by top- ranked andrean in the class 2-a sectional 33 championship game.

Pioneer defeats bremen 30-14 ..

The panthers win their first-ever 2-a sectional ..

And in the class a sectional 41 title game ..

Winamac goes on the road and beats north judson 14-8.

Central catholic to visit the warriors next week.

Mccutcheon was suppose to play tonight .... but the mavericks had to forfeit their sectional championship game against zionsville due to contact tracing ..

So instead of coaching ..

Ken frauhiger spent his friday night raking leaves ..

Here's a timeline of events ..

The odd week started around 5:45 sunday night ..

Frauhiger learned six of starters had to quarantine ..

The mavericks leader and his staff began adjusting the game plan ..

And then another wave came out ..

Frauhiger and his team were in the middle of practice on tuesday when they were told five more players were done ..

Five minutes later ..

The season was over ..

17 senior's high school football careers finished just like that ... not too mention two managers.

Frauhiger has coached the game for nearly four decades ..

Tuesday was by far the was the most bizarre and devasting day he's experienced ..

Ken frauhiger: our kids care about this and you watch when we say the season is over ... watch 17-year- old kids break down and start crying.

Some of these kids are never going to play again and have spent hours, hours and hours of lifting weights and doing those things they're suppose to do.

It's been a rough season for us in terms of wins and losses, but the kids kept battling.

That's probably the greatest thing we have.

Our kids kept battling, kept fighting.

When stuff like this happens that's probably the worst thing about is you just realize it's gone.

It can be taken away any time, any time.

Pivoting to college basketball ..

Purdue junior trevion williams is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for kareem abdul- jabbar award.

The naismith memorial basketball hall of fame announced the list today ..

The abdul-jabbar award is presented annually to the nation's top center.

Williams averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in just over 21 minutes a game last season.

He tallied 36 points and 20 boards in the boilers' loss at michigan last january.

Williams was an honorable mention all- big ten selection.

Purdue transfer matt haarms also named to the watch list ..

Haarms is set to begin his first season at b-y- u.

The next time the frenzy is on dakota ..

J-d and i will talk high school hoops ..

