High School Highlight Reel: 11-6-20 Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago High School Highlight Reel: 11-6-20 LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - It has finally arrived, the final Friday night of the high school football in the state of Kentucky. The Bryan Station Defenders are one of the best stories of the 2020 season. They have seven wins this season, that's more than the last three seasons combined. The Defenders hosted Simon Kenton and looked to improve to 8-1. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend C1 3 some teams limping to the finish line...others are strutting. Bryan station...how bout it?!? Defenders looking for their eighth win. Lexington catholic hosting covington catholic in our game of the week. It is an instant classic. Those highlights and more coming up...the high school highlight reel starts now. Welcome in to the high school highlight reel i'm bryan kennedy c1 3 high school highlight reel i'm bryan kennedy joined by austin miller. This is the last friday of the regular season. Some teams limping to the finish line...others looking strong. Lexington catholic has won three straight...four of their last five, but on friday....a big dog coming to town...defending 5-a state champs covington catholic. The knights hosting the colonels good enough for your game of the week. Fourth quarter...lex cath up 21 to 7 cov cath's owen nally scores from two yards out. 21-14 knights. Lex cath's jack gohman drops back, throws and he's intercepted by cov cath's charlie sora. Colonels ball crazy player here...cov cath's caleb jacob runs...trying to get extra yardage...ball is knocked loose into the endzone..aiden jones recovers it! Touchdown colonels 21-21 5:42 cov cath with the ball back facing 3rd and very long...jacob fires one to ryan schneider for the huge first down. From the three...jacob on the q-b sneak...he burrows his way in. Looks like he scores...we wait for the official call. Touchdown! Cov cath goes ahead by 7 with 1:10 to go. Gohman looking downfield...nothing there so he takes off for the huge gain! Gohman this time finds jack monday...he's pushed out but not after a huge gain. Gohman drops back and he's looking and look who's waiting. Monday is wide open. Touchdown knights. They trail by one. Knights are going for the win. Gohman rolling...rolling...h its jackson corbett who catches it! Lex cath takes a one point lead. Cov cath with a chance...jacob finds blake foster who is streaking across the middle of the field! Cov cath decides to go for the field goal with 7 seconds left. It's blocked!!!! Knights recover....and knights win 29 to 28. Coach nigel smith says he schedules these games to find out about his team...what'd you learn tonight? C1 3 lafayette hosting dunbar. Former general and kentucky quarterback walker wood in the house. Warren wilson fields the punt. Finds some space and gets a huge return deep into bulldogs territory. The snap is too high and the ball is loose. Camron dryden is there for the recovery and here we go. He's rumbling, but is eventually pulled down. Bulldogs can't capitilize. Dunbar gets the ball back...drives down and mario paul punches it in. Dunbar wins big over lafayette 45 to nothing. The south oldham dragons host the franklin county flyers. Second quarter... dragons quarterback alex brown gets swallowed up by michael holloway and jordan ross for the sack. Two plays later... dragons woes continue... brown goes deep and that's picked by franklin county's zach claudio... we're going to speed this up because he's gone. Tthe pick six. Makes it 28-0 flyers third quarter... it's more of the same... flyers knocking on the door... kaden moorman gets the carry and punches it in from 4 yards out... the flyers steamroll the dragons of south oldham... 36-0. Back here in central kentucky.. Anderson and mercer going at it tonight.. This one was all titans.. Trosper buchanan to jackson peavler on the screen.. The junior will do the rest.. Core strength and leg day on full display.. Titans go up 26-0. More from the mercer offense.. Brayden dunn takes the pitch right.. Cuts back left.. Snatches a couple of ankles.. And then finishes the run off with a nice little right jab. Titans would finish the drive off with some good ole fashion physical play. Dunn gets it done at that goalline.. That would make it 32-0 titans.. They win it.. 59-22 southwestern on the road at bullitt central. The warriors david crabtree on the run...he finds room and is pushed out short of the goal line. Crabtree this time through the air...passes to alex farlor for the touchdown. 7-oh southwestern. Warriors with the ball back. Giddeon brainard with the carry and he will score. Southwestern beats bullitt central 49 to 33. We are halfway home, but there are still some big games coming up. Western hills hosting desales. Bryan station hosting simon kenton. Also g-r-c and great crossing. More reel coming your way. They are easily the surprise of the c1 3 wins than in the last three seasons combined. Simon kenton coming to town tonight. Can the defenders stretch their winning streak to eight-straight wins? Defenders with the ball. Joey bond gets the carry...finds space...weaves between defenders and eventually finds the endzone. The 52 yard touchdown run makes it 6 to nothing station. Mikaleb coffey throws one to damin green who picks up the huge gain. From about two yards out...bond finds the corner and scores...2 pt is good. 14-0 bs the defenders win big...54 to 39. In his first year...phil hawkins finishes the regular season 8 and 1 with 8-straight wins. Madison southern hosting madison central. Canon scenters drops back looking to throw but gets hammered by dylan kilburn but the indians keep poss the eagles then capotalize with xavier strothman coming across the middle to get to the 5 yard line but the indians defense held strong on the goal line forcing a big goal line stop but the indians give it right back with a 3 n out and forces the eagles to settle for a field goal 3-0 madison southern beats madison central 44 to 14. Let's go to frankfort now.. Western hills and desales. 3q.. James johnson from inside the 10.. Cruises his way in for six.. Colts go up 35-0. Ensuing possession.. Desales getting pressure.. Derek hollenkamp taking advantage of the play up front with the pick. Colts right back on the attack.. Johnson.. Getting that stiff arm warmed up.. And then channels his inner derrick henry. Colts would score a few plays later on a reverse.. They shut out western hills.. 41-0 at the start of the half the warhawks hits casey fain coming across the middle of the field for a first down but warhawks was forced to punt then the cardinals jermiah mundy lloyd sets up the cardinals for great field postion for this jordan manley airs it out jeremiah johnson who makes a great catch to make it 22-o cardinals this time jordan manley tries to air it out again but the warhawks daquis brown makes a great play on the ball cardinals beat the





