With over 50k new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 84.62 lakh

With spike of 50,357 new cases and 577 deaths reported in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,62,081 on Nov 07.

Currently, there are 5,16,632 active cases in the country while the pandemic has taken 1,25,562 lives so far.

The recoveries mounted to 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges.

According to ICMR, 11.13 lakh samples were tested on Nov 06.