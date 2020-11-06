Third night of protests in Maricopa County Arizona
The third night of protests in Maricopa County Arizona and second with conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones making an appearance.
Trump supporters gather outside Maricopa County election office in ArizonaTrump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections Office in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday night, November 6, demanding that all votes be counted.
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided electionPresident Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.
Protests in Maricopa County as vote counts continueProtesters gather outside of Maricopa County tabulation center as vote counts continue to be counted.