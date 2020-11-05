Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers

Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Around 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in Bihar.

RJD has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, Chirag Paswan-led LJP at 42, JDU at 37, BJP at 35 and Congress at 25.

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 percent in first phase and 53.51 percent in second phase.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.