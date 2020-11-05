Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, President of the Plurals Party cast her vote in the final phase of Bihar Assembly elections."I have come here to take Bihar to new heights. The situation right now is really bad. We are getting support from public and will win in these elections. Our target is to achieve more and more seats," said Pushpam Priya.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.
LJP president Chirag Paswan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter's remarks against EVM, saying the party questions the credibility of EVMs only when it is losing an election. "I will not comment on his statement, but whenever Congress or Grand Alliance people question the EVM, it means that they have accepted their defeat because they do not raise these questions where their government is formed," said Chirag over Rahul Gandhi on not afraid of Modi voting machine.
Preparations for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths. The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 07. Polling officers were seen making final preparations at several booths. Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise. The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on November 10. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future." "Nitish Ji (CM Nitish Kumar) is tired and he is unable to handle the state," he added.
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar. "We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
In his first political rally here since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status last year, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said it was the National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who told the people that "this is our way and not that side" while joining India in 1947. "We joined Mahatma Gandhi's India and not the BJP. India where all religions are equal and every citizen whether rich or poor gets equal treatment and the only red line is that we have to respect each other, irrespective of our religion and choice of food and drink," he said. Farooq was joined by son Omar Abdullah. Omar said, after the abrogation of Article 370, the people in Kashmir are more alienated than before.
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
